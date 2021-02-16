By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 16.

Some 191 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 232,337 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 226,951 patients have recovered, 3,185 people have died. Currently, 2,201 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,631 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,513,636 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

