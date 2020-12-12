By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,268 new COVID-19 cases, 4,085 patients have recovered and 43 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 171,423 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 107,635 of them have recovered, and 1,883 people have died. Currently, 61,905 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,378 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,938,244 tests have been conducted so far.

