By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,426 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 1.

Some 1,995 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 125,602 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 76,897 patients have recovered, 1,433 people have died. Currently, 47,272 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,621 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,746,198 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

