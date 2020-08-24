By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 111 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 24.

Some 152 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 35,426 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 33,104 patients have recovered, 519 people have died. Currently, 1,803 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,890 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 878,667 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

