By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 221 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 14.

Some 103 patients have been infected and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 34,018 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 31,490 patients have recovered, 504 people have died. Currently, 2,024 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,969 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 820,002 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

