By Trend

Chinese citizen Zhenghai Liu Yousha, kept in quarantine due to suspected coronavirus infection, has been discharged from Clinical Medical Center in Baku, Trend reports.

The 24-year-old Chinese citizen had been in quarantine since Jan. 27.

Zhenghai Liu Yosha is a third-year student at the Baku State University majoring in American Studies. Previously, he contacted the Clinical Medical Center due to suspected coronavirus infection. No signs of infection were found in him.

---

