Novruz celebration held at Azerbaijan House in Salzburg [PHOTOS]

23 March 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan House in Salzburg, Austria, hosted a festive Novruz celebration, bringing together Azerbaijanis from different regions of the country, Azernews reports.

According to the Austrian Azerbaijani Society, the event aimed to preserve and promote Azerbaijan’s national values. The society’s chairman, Farid Azizov, highlighted that Novruz is one of the oldest holidays inherited from ancestors, symbolizing unity, friendship, and solidarity. He emphasized the importance of Azerbaijanis abroad keeping their traditions alive and passing them on to future generations.

Guests enjoyed a beautifully decorated Novruz table featuring semeni, painted eggs, candles, and traditional Azerbaijani sweets, including baklava, shekerbura, and gogal. The event also showcased national dances, mugham performances, and folk songs, while children and youth took part in traditional Novruz games, such as egg fights and entertaining competitions.

Speakers at the event underscored the significance of Novruz for the Azerbaijani people, noting that such gatherings strengthen unity among compatriots. The celebration concluded with commemorative photos capturing the festive atmosphere.