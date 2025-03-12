Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation enhances cultural ties with Poland [PHOTOS]

12 March 2025 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

During her visit to Warsaw, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, has met with Vice-Marshal of the Senate of Poland Michał Kamiński, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the enhancing of cultural ties between the Turkic world and Poland through collaborative projects aimed at preserving cultural heritage.

Raimkulova highlighted the Foundation's efforts to protect and promote the cultural and historical assets of the Turkic world and explored potential avenues for cooperation with Poland in this domain.

She stressed the significance of joint initiatives to study and safeguard the cultural heritage of the Turkic communities residing in Poland, specifically the Tatars and Karaites.

Vice-Marshal Kamiński expressed Poland’s commitment to preserving its historical and cultural heritage, stressing the importance of fostering cultural exchanges with the Turkic world.

The conversation also touched on additional issues of mutual interest. The event was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Alim Kirabayev.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.