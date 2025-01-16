State Chamber Orchestra gives spectacular concert at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

16 January 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has performed a spectacular concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, and musicologist Alena Inyakina informed the audience about the concert program.

The concert soloist, laureate of republican and international competitions Sharif Baghirov (clarinet) delighted the audience with his magnificent performance. Sharif Baghirov performed Under the direction of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhreddin Karimov and accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra.

The concert program included Serenade for Strings op.11 by S. Barber, Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major by W.A. Mozart, Serenade No. 1 in D major by R. Fuks (first performance in Baku), Prelude and Scherzo for String Orchestra op. 11 D. Shostakovich.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was created in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay National Prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.