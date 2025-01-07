Philharmonic Hall announces its event program for January

7 January 2025 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has announced its event plan for January, Azernews reports.

During the month, performances by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra are planned on the Philharmonic stage.

on January 20, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic will hold a memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of the January 20 tragedy

Furthermore, a concert program "Winter Tale", Subscription 2 and a concert of Young Talents will be organized in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.