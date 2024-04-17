Baku Museum Center to host lecture by well-known culturologist

17 April 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Baku Museum Centre invite everyone to a lecture by composer, musicologist, and culturologist Elmir Mirzoyev, "Igor Stravinsky' Wedding and the archetypal beginning of Russian music," Azernews reports.

The evening will take place on April 19 at 16:00 in the Baku Museum Centre (assembly hall, 3rd floor). Elmir Mirzoyev will talk about the work "Le Noces" (1923), presented by Igor Stravinsky at the premiere in Paris, the historical and aesthetic context of the work, as well as its place in cultural history.

Elmir Mirzoyev received his education as a composer at the Baku Music Academy (class of Professor Faraj Garayev), and during his studies he took an active part in international programs, master classes, seminars, and courses.

He taught at the Baku Music Academy (1998–2002) and at the Cologne Conservatory (2007), and also gave lectures in countries such as Germany, Georgia, the Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye.

Elmir Mirzoyev was also one of the organisers of the SoNoR ensemble, the first contemporary music ensemble in the post-Soviet era, founded in 1995.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, and Turkic World.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz