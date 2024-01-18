Yuletide Evenings celebrated in Baku with spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

18 January 2024 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert, "Yuletide Evenings," has been held in Baku.

Co-organized by Baku Music Academy (BMA) and the Russian House in Baku, the event was remembered for its spiritual and secular solo, ensemble, and choral vocal and instrumental works, Azernews reports.

Before the concert, the project curator, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer of the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina, the head of the Russian House in Baku Irek Zinnurov, and the rector of the Church of the Holy Archangel Michael in Baku, Archpriest Methodius (Afandiyev) spoke about the history of this ancient holiday, the church, and folk traditions associated with the period of Christmastide (Holy Evenings), the period from the Feast of the Nativity of Jesus Christ to Epiphany Eve (January 7–17).

The concert program featured the choir of the Church of St. Michael the Archangel under the direction of Honoured Cultural Worker Kristina Afandiyeva, soloists of the State Academic Musical Theatre Yulia Heydarova and Ruslan Persan, senior teacher of the Baku Music Academy Lala Mukhtarova, BMA accompanist Dilyara Karimova, artists of the State Choir Chapel of the State Academic Farhad Alakbarov and Elyar Aliyev, artists of the State Symphony Orchestra Yeghyan Taptygova, Olga Bagirova, Elena Abbasova, BMA student Amin Heydarov, concertmaster Larisa Zairbekova, as well as students of the children's Sunday school at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel.

A cozy atmosphere and stirring music totally captivated the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz