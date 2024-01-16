Four-time Olympic medalist visits Alley of Honor in Baku [PHOTOS]

16 January 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Four-time Olympic medalist and a three-time World Champion Evgeni Plushenko has visited the Alley of Honor in Baku and laid flowers in front of the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The memory of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, Azernews reports.

Note that the Russian figure skater arrived in Baku as part of his tour with an ice show "Tales of Evgeni Plushenko".

Russian figure skating stars, including three-time world champion, seven-time European champion, four-time Grand Prix Final winner Evgeni Plushenko, Russian Rocket, the wonderkid of Russian figure skating and silver medalist at the Olympics in Beijing - Alexandra Trusova, European champion in single skating Alena Kostornaia, and her partner in pair skating Georgy Kunitsa, Lisa Nugumanova, Alexander Plushenko, and other champions took part in the ice show.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz