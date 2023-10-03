Shaki city hosts Gurama marathon [PHOTOS]

Known for its historical and cultural wonders, Shaki city has hosted Gurama marathon.

The event was organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, Shaki City Executive Power and the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports.

The event started with the Gurama procession, followed by exhibition, master classes and demonstration of decorative applied art examples and sales fair.

As part of the event, artisans demonstrated the process of making their own handicrafts to the guests, answered their questions, and held master classes on gurama products, an ancient type of embroidery. Handicrafts of inclusive people, ihandicrafts of minority peoples, were also displayed at the exhibition.

Gurama is a type of arts and crafts, which takes a special place in Azerbaijan's culture.

For many decades, gurama has been widely spread in Azerbaijan. The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th century.

Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more complex combinations of colors and shapes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is currently underway.

Note that the first National Gurama Festival was held for the first time in 2022.

Large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four and a half meters wide and 25 meters long gurama left everyone astonished.

A giant patchwork was created in Icherisheher and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve. The presentation took place in front of the Maiden's Tower.

A number of events were held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts and a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentation, etc.

The Second Gurama Festival is co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, the Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Education.

---

