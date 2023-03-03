Azerbaijani Azerkhalcha carpets conquer Austria- festive evening with music and national cuisine [PHOTO/VIDEO]

3 March 2023 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azerkhalcha OJSC has opened an exhibition of carpets at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna to popularize the art and schools of carpet weaving in Europe, which are closely connected with Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

Many public and cultural figures, representatives of diplomatic missions and science as well as Azerbaijani diaspora took part in the exhibition's opening ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna Leyla Gasimova, stressed that carpet weaving is one of the oldest types of decorative and applied arts in Azerbaijan and occupies an honorable place in the history of the country's national culture.

"Azerbaijan, which has always highly valued its national and spiritual values, is taking important steps towards their popularization throughout the world. Carpet weaving, which is the most common type of folk art, occupies an important place in the life of the Azerbaijani people. I would especially like to note that this type of art is one of the symbols of the country. The main purpose of this exposition is to once again tell about Azerbaijan's rich culture, art and tourism opportunities for a deeper acquaintance of the Austrian public. The presented carpets have unique and striking characteristics, and as an art based on traditions, it is highly valued all over the world, said Leyla Gasimova, expressing confidence that the exhibition will be of interest both to Azerbaijanis, living in Austria and to European lovers of carpets and this kind of art.

Deputy Chairman of the Azerkhalcha Board Jeyhun Alibayov spoke about the activities of Azerkhalcha, aimed at preserving the traditions of carpet weaving and further developing this art, using new technologies in the production of carpets and rugs.

It was noted that Azerkhalcha, which has been operating since the first half of the 20th century , was restructured by the order of President Ilham Aliyev in 2016.

By the order of President Ilham Aliyev dated November 25, 2016, May 5 was declared the professional Carpet Weaver's Day in Azerbaijan.

"The glory of the Azerbaijani carpet is known throughout the world. Today, it is multiplied by new state projects that will make it possible to more actively acquaint the world community with the unique traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, the achievements and capabilities of the country. Azerbaijani folk art and its carpet weaving industry occupy a special place in the history of the national culture of the people. The exposition presents various schools of carpet weaving of Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan and Shirvan, which are vivid examples of national art. I would like to note that in the framework of cooperation with domestic and foreign artists and designers, we also create modern carpets, taking into account the characteristics of traditional carpets and, thus, carpet art is constantly developing," said Jeyhun Alibayov, talking about the important steps taken by Azerkhalcha OJSC in the production of carpets, the preservation, development and transfer of the art of carpet weaving to future generations, attracting women weavers to this area, especially those living in the regions, providing jobs.

The exhibition presents numerous examples of carpets of classical and modern design, belonging to various schools of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan. Also, a film was shown on the big screen, telling about the art of carpet weaving, as well as about our famous carpet weavers.

As part of the event, a charity event was also held to help victims of the terrible earthquake in Turkey. Part of the proceeds from the sale of Azerbaijani national products, kelagayis (traditional headscarf) and national-style decorations, as well as carpets will be donated to the Turkey Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkish Ambassador to Austria Ozan Jeyhun highly appreciated this initiative, expressing gratitude and noting that the fraternal peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkiye have always been together in joyful and difficult days, stressed the tireless work of Azerbaijani rescuers in eliminating the consequences of devastating earthquakes in Turkiye, as well as material and moral support Azerbaijani people.

The guests were also presented dishes of Azerbaijani national cuisine. A concert was held with the participation of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, accordionist Anvar Sadigov and his Qaytagi instrumental ensemble, as well as the famous jazz pianist, composer, laureate of international competitions, teacher of Berklee College of Music (USA) Emil Afrasiyab.

The exhibition will be on display until the end of April.

