Culture minister awards renowned film director [PHOTO]

26 November 2022 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received Oleg Safaraliyev, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union, a well-known film director, Azernews reports.

The minister congratulated the film director, who turns 70 this year and conveyed his best wishes.

Anar Karimov praised Oleg Safaraliyev's contributions to Azerbaijani cinema.

Oleg Safaraliyev expressed his gratitude to the minister for the sincere reception and attention paid to his work.

The sides exchanged on the future activities of the newly established Azerbaijani Film Agency by the presidential decree and expressed their confidence that the film agency will contribute to the development of the local film industry.

At the end of the meeting, Anar Karimov awarded Oleg Safaraliyev with the Culture Ministry's honorary decree and Shusha-270 commemorative badge.

Oleg Safaraliyev is a famous film director, screenwriter, and producer, general producer of the Eurasia-Film film company.

In 1988, he graduated from the Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK) and was invited to Mosfilm, where he shot films.

In 1991, Oleg Safaraliyev staged a play based on Rustam Ibrahimbayov's work "Family Circle" at the Russian Drama Theater,

At AzerbaijanFilm studio, he finished filming "Farewell, a southern city". The film was successfully shown at international film festivals in Berlin, Montreal, Istanbul, Haifa, Rio de Janeiro, etc.

His most famous cinema works include films "Live broadcast" (1989), "Farewell, a southern city" (2006), "Find me" (2010), "Duty Angel 2" (2012), etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz