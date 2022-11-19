Pianist Shahin Novrasli reveals secrets of high performing skills [PHOTO]

19 November 2022 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani jazz pianist Shahin Novrasli has given a master class at Children's Art School No. 2, Azernews reports.

The musician revealed all secrets of mastery and gave advice on reaching success in playing an instrument with young talents.

The young musicians carefully listened to the acclaimed musician.

The project Master Class was launched with the Culture Ministry, the Baku Main Cultural Department, and Cultural Network House.

The main goal of the project is to train talented musicians with high-performing skills.

Along with this, the project is aimed at popularizing jazz music among children, increasing their artistic and aesthetic taste, identifying talented students, and developing their creative abilities.

At the initial stage, a qualifying round was held among students of children's music schools and art schools in Baku.

The project will last until the third of December.

