By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy (BMA) continues to celebrate its centenary with a series of events. Another concert has been successfully held as part of the celebration.

At the concert, students of professors Kamala Neymanova, Farida Akhmadbayova, Tovkha Babayeva and Talekha Aliyeva demonstrated their virtuosity performing works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak, Edvard Grieg, Omar Taktakishvili, Eric Evazen, Darius Milhaud, Semyon Frank, Gustav Mahler, etc.

Young musicians were greeted with applause from the audience.

Baku Music Academy celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

One of the country's major musical institutions has a rich history connected with Uzeyir Hajibeyli, known as the first composer of an opera in the Islamic world.

The legendary composer played an invaluable role in creating musical institutions in the country.

The outstanding composer raised the issue of musical education.

In 1920, Uzeyir Hajibeyli presented a report to the Azerbaijan Commissariat of Public Enlightenment.

In his report, the outstanding composer expressed the need of establishing a higher educational musical institution.

On August 21, 1921, the Council of People's Commissars of the Azerbaijan SSR made a decision to approve the Charter of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli became one of the teachers, soon founding the eastern department, where Azerbaijani music was taught both orally and from sheet music.

In 1939, Hajibeyli was appointed as the rector of the conservatory, which was named after his death in 1948.

In 1991, the Azerbaijan National Conservatory was renamed to Baku Music Academy.

With a rich history spanning 100 years, Baku Music Academy offers a high-quality education for many young talents.

Since 1991, eminent pianist and composer Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

The Academy also holds a number of concerts with participation of world-famous musicians.

The Academy's anniversary was solemnly marked within the 12th Gabala Music Festival that brought together the country's most talented cultural figures.

The festival featured marvelous concerts that brought together students and professors of Baku Music Academy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz