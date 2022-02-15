By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Arts Center will lost a watercolor exhibition on March 1.

More than 80 watercolor works by about 60 artists will be showcased at the exhibition which marks the 10th anniversary of the International Watercolor Society (IWS Globe).

The art project aims at promotion of watercolor art. It also provides support for artists working in this direction.

An electronic catalog will be prepared especially for the exhibition. All participants will be awarded with memorable gifts and certificates.

The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Watercolor Gallery.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace.

It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

One or two paintings of each artist will be selected by for the exhibition. The artists can create watercolor paintings in any topic.

The works submitted by the artists should be painted within the last three years and exhibited for the first time. IWS Azerbaijan doesn't accept copies of paintings by other artists. The work must be done in 90 percent watercolors on paper.

The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Parliament's Committee on Culture, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Arts Center's gallery.

The exhibition participants will be awarded with gifts and certificates. An electronic catalog of the exposition will be created as well.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz