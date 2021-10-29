By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister and the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers are pleased to announce the Festival of Theater Performances.

The festival, scheduled for November 2-5, is timed to the first anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The main goal of the festival is to increase the number of dramatic performances reflecting the courage and heroism of the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The festival will feature a number of theater performances including "I Believe", "Ticket to Paradise", "The Value of Happiness" and "Chingiz Epic".

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

---

