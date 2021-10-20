By Laman Ismayilova

BBC World News TV has aired a video "Explore Azerbaijan. A road into the future". The video highlights Azerbaijan's rich culture that blends the past and future.

The video features various footage covering modern and historical landmarks, natural wonders, religious tolerance, development, maritime, air and road infrastructure in Baku, Azertag reported.

At the same time, the video includes shots of the picturesque mountains in Shusha, busts of prominent cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Bulbul in Shusha, the Palace of Sheki Khans.

It is noted that new skyscrapers, shopping centers, business centers and hotels are being built in the capital.

The video shows footage from the International Sea Trade Port, which turns the city into an international transport and communication center.

Moreover, it also captures the 12th century old Maiden Tower, known a symbol of Baku, Shirvanshahs' Palace, marvelous Heydar Aliyey Center designed by world famous architect Zaha Hadid, Crystal Hall, SOCAR Tower, Flame Towers,Heydar Aliyev International Airpor, shopping center and much more.

The video shows footage from the Heydar Mosque, churches, synagogues that are under state protection in Azerbaijan.

The video notes that modern technologies open up new opportunities for Azerbaijan. It demonstrates the country's transport and technological capabilities.

In addition, viewers are provided with information about the use of green energy in the country, wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan, and footage about a hybrid green power plant in Gobustan.

The material presented by BBC World News is important in terms of informing the international community about Azerbaijan's history, culture and dynamic development, thus attracting tourists and investors to the country.

