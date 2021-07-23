By Laman Ismayilova

"Rhythm" ensemble has represented Azerbaijan at the 6th CIOFF World Folkloriada (Folklore Festival).

The ensemble, which includes Ismayil Zulfuqarov (tar), Jafar Hasanov (percussion) and Orhan Sultanov (balaban), thrilled the audiences in several cities of Bashkortostan.

"During the festival, our ensemble has delighted the listeners with a music piece "Gara Gashin vesmesi" as well as Jafar Hasanov's composition "Yurd". Moreover, the "Rhythm" ensemble gave a master class in the city of Neftekamsk. We also performed Central Television of Bashkortostan," Ismayil Zulfuqarov told Azernews.

This year the ensemble celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the past years, "Rhythm" ensemble has successfully performed in Russia, Turkey, Georgia, China, Cyprus, Belarus and other countries.

Speaking about future plans, Ismayil Zulfuqarov said that the ensemble will continue to represent Azerbaijan at an international level. The ensemble is planning to take part in large-scale festivals and music events.

World Folkloriada is an international event organized every four years by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts (CIOFF), an official partner of UNESCO.

Since 1970, CIOFF has worked for saveguarding and promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage through folk dance, music, rituals, games, costumes, traditional arts and so on.

The Republic of Bashkortostan received the right to host the largest international festival of traditional culture this year.

The two world records were set at this year's festival - for the number of countries and nationalities represented in one round dance, which gathered 2,700 people from 57 countries and representatives of 71 nationalities.

Colorful festival left no one indifferent and aroused great interest among its guests.

