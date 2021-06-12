By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery invites you to join a webinar "The Role of Painting in the Creative Industry" on June 15.

The webinar will be hosted by the director of the Azerbaijan State Picture Gallery Galib Gasimov.

The Art Management project is being implemented in order to effectively use the creative potential of artists, improve the level of their training in the direction of art management, and create a new platform for the exchange of experience.

In this regard, the State Picture Gallery invites creative people, artists and art critics to take an active part in a series of webinars, reveal their potential and gain new knowledge and skills.

Art management webinars are held online. Those wishing to join them can write to the email address: [email protected]