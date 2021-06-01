By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's prominent satirist and writer Jalil Mammadguluzade has significantly contributed to the critical realism and satirical genre in the Azerbaijani literature.

The founder of "Molla Nasraddin", a satirical magazine greatly influenced this genre in the Middle East and Central Asia.

He wrote in various genres, including short stories, novels, essays, and dramatics. His first significant short story, "The Disappearance of the Donkey", written in 1894 and published in 1934, touched upon social inequality.

In his later works, "The Postbox", "The Iranian Constitution", "Gurban Ali bey" and many others, Mammadguluzade criticized corruption, snobbery, ignorance and religious fanaticism.

Since 1903, Mammadguluzade had published his works in Sargi-Rus newspaper.

"Post Box" and "Currant Game" and translation "Labour, death and disease" are among stories published in this newspaper.

The magazine was first published in Tbilisi on April 7, 1906 and could print 340 issues until 1917. The publication was published later in Tabriz with eight issues printed in 1921, and then in Baku from 1922 to 1931, publishing overall 400 issues.

"Molla Nasraddin" was something revolutionary for that period, criticizing the political elite of Russia and Persia and focusing on such topics as corruption, snobbery, ignorance, religious fanaticism, equal rights for women as well as freedom of expression and preservation of national language and traditions.

On April 7, 1906. Jalil Mammadguluzade published the first issue of "Molla Nasraddin" magazine, which laid the foundation of satirist journalism in the world of Turkish Muslim.

"Molla Nasraddin" criticized the political elite of Russia and Persia, corruption, snobbery, ignorance and religious fanaticism. The publication was focused on equal rights for women as well as freedom of expression and preservation of national language and traditions.

The magazine regularly published the works of talented Azerbaijani writers and pressmen, such as M.A.Sabir, N.Narimanov, A.Haqverdiyev, M.S.Ordubadi, O.F.Nemanzadeh, Ali Nazmi, A.Gamkusar etc.

Despite all odds, the publication managed to stay in print over 25 years (1906-1931).

Today, the House-Museum of Jalil Mammadguluzade stores valuable exhibits highlighting the writer's contribution.

Museum regularly carries out activities by holding exhibitions to allow the public to learn more about the life and creativity of the greatest Azerbaijani satirist.

In 2019, The Jalil Mammadguluzadeh House-Museum in Baku finally opened its doors after renovation.

The event was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of science, culture and literature, including the writer's great-grandson Martin Javanshiri with his son Przemislav Javanshiri.

The house-museum of the famous writer and founder of the satirical magazine "Molla Nasreddin" was opened in 1994 in honor of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Jalil Mammadguluzade.

Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

The museum is located in 5 rooms devoted to the writer's life and creativity. Nearly 3000 exhibits are showcased in the museum.

The house-museum brilliantly reflects Jalil Mammadguluzade's first journalistic and literary activity.

There is an editorial office of "Molla Nasraddin" magazine in the house museum. The materials in the memorial room are on the theme of life and activity of Jalil Mammadguluzade between the years of 1922 and 1932. Here is also a map covering the spread of the works of the writer in the world.

The House-Museum of Jalil Mammadguluzade is a great place to make a great journey throughout the life of a prominent satirist.

