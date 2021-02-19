By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has agreed on strengthening partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

At the meeting, the President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva highlighted the large-scale activities of the organization. She informed Charge d'Affaires of the Kyrgyz Republic in Azerbaijan Mukhamed Lou about events held during the pandemic, Azertag reported.

President of the Foundation also shared the organization`s future plans and projects, aimed at promoting the rich material and cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of mutual cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, one of the founding countries of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and joint work to promote the material and spiritual values of the Turkic world in the international arena.

Charge d'Affaires of the Kyrgyz Republic in Azerbaijan Mukhamed Lou, highly appreciated the activities of the Foundation aimed at preserving and studying the ancient history and culture of the Turkic-speaking peoples, as well as consolidating their solidarity. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening partnership between the Foundation and Kyrgyzstan, noting that he will support the projects carried out by the organization.

The meeting was followed by with an exchange of views on the prospects for further cooperation between the sides.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

