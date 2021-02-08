By Laman Ismayilova

Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov has been nominated for Marwah Studios Awards for promoting Azerbaijan's film industry in mass media

The awarding ceremony will take place at the 9th Global Festival of Journalism on February 13.

Co-organized by the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry, Marwah Studios and Pioneer in Media Education, the festival is scheduled for February 12-14.

The 9th Global Festival of Journalism will feature seminars, exhibitions, panel discussions, interviews, book presentations, workshops, film reviews and presentations.

The festival is traditionally held in the city of Noida (India).

