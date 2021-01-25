By Laman İsmayilova

Museums and art galleries have reopened after lockdown. Since January 25, art lovers have a chance to visit Azerbaijan's best museums and galleries.

However, all visitors should follow distance and hygiene rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Let's enjoy some of the activities prepared by the country's cultural and art hubs.

Carpet Museum

Carpet Museum is delighted to open its doors to visitors again. Here you can enjoy the beauty of priceless artworks, and learn more about the museum's rich collection. Children and teenagers can join entertaining master classes and watch various performances.

The work of the museum is organized in accordance with the current quarantine rules, sanitary standards, and the requirements of guidelines.

Group visits will be limited to 10 people per group. The museum will be closed to the public on weekends due to disinfection activities.

The museum's kids department invites 10-18 years old young talents to join the educational program on sewing and promoting national clothes. Classes will be held from February 1 to May 1.

During the program "Fashion show from a grandmother's chest" theoretical and practical classes will be held on the history of national dress, as well as the rules of using materials and the method of sewing products. At the end of the training period, a fashion show of costumes made by program participants will take place. Participants who successfully complete the training will be awarded certificates.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy. The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The honorable award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

Old City Museum

Old City Museum has also announced the opening of its museums and expositions to visitors, including Shirvanshahs's Palace Complex , Maiden Tower, Baylar Mosque, Sirataghli Religious -Architectural Complex, Underground bathhouse of the 17th century located in the territory of Baku Khan’s Palace Complex and Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve . Groups of up to 6 people are allowed to the museums. The use of medical masks is mandatory.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims at promotion of Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.

National History Museum

National History Museum is pleased to announce its reopening after lockdown. Currently, the museum renews its collections.

Access to the museum is carried out in accordance with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological rules established by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

YARAT Contemporary Art Space

From January 26, YARAT is open again. The art space invites visitors to visit its current exhibitions, including "Fogs Turned Into Epic Story in My Head", "Make an Island For Yourself" at Painting Museum, "Chrysalis: A moment of Transformation" graduation show at ARTIM. Only 6 people can visit museum at once. Using of face masks and antiseptic are mandatory.

YARAT is an artist-founded, not-for-profit art organization based in Baku, Azerbaijan, established by Aida Mahmudova in 2011. YARAT (which means 'create' in Azerbaijani) is dedicated to contemporary art with a long-term commitment to creating a hub for artistic practice, research, thinking, and education in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the surrounding region.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, and an extended educational and public program. YARAT Art Centre, a 2000m2 converted Soviet-era naval building, opened in March 2015 and is the organization’s main exhibition space. The exhibition program features new commissions by artists responding to the region. It supports and provides access to artists from the region while engaging and introducing established, international artists.

In October 2015, YARAT opened ARTIM, a central, accessible, and dynamic space in Baku's Old City. ARTIM (meaning 'progress' in Azerbaijani) shows experimental practices and new work by emerging Azeri art professionals (selected through open call) and the international artists from the residency program. It features multiple small-scale projects each year and hosts ARTIM Lab, a program enabling young artists to engage in workshops and daily studio practice to generate new ideas and works

