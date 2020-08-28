By Laman Ismayilova

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation continues to expand international ties.

The Foundation discussed prospects for future cooperation with the Brazilian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, President of the Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva spoke about the activities of the organization headed by her and projects aimed at promotion of the cultural heritage of Turkic-speaking nations.

She recalled her visit to Brazil and her participation in a conference titled "Continental, regional, scientific approach to Turkish, Latin American culture, history and traditions", stressing the improtance of cultural promotion.

The Brazilian Ambassador Manuel Adalberto highlighted the relations between Brazil, Latin America and Turkish cultures in general. The Ambassador stressed that he would assist in the translation and publication of books reflecting the richness of the Turkic world in Brazil.

The diplomat expressed his confidence in further successful cooperation between the Foundation and the Brazilian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

---