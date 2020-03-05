By Laman Ismayilova

International Women's Day has been solemnly marked at the State Philharmonic Hall.

Public and cultural figures, mothers of martyrs and other guests attended the event.

People’s Artists of Azerbaijan Gulyaz Mammadova and Gulyanaq Mammadova, Honored artists performer Gulustan Aliyeva, as well as Farida Melikova (kamancha), Nargiz Aliyeva (piano), Oya Ergyun (vocal), Natavan Hasanova (canon), Rafiga Guluzade (piano), Lala Akhmadova (piano), Sariya Nasibova (violin), Ayten Babayeva (piano), Jamil Abdinzade (piano), Ayten Rustamli (kamancha), Sura Rurat (violin), canon trio of Arts Gymnasium under Azerbaijan National Conservatory - Natavan Hajiyeva, Sevda Jabrayilova and Samida Mammadova performed at the gala concert.

The evening featured works of such eminent composers as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Niyazi, Astor Piazzolla, George Gershwin, Frederic Chopin, Pikya Akhundova, Jahangir Jahangirov, Emin Sabitoglu and others.

The music program was received with great interest by the audience.

International Women's Day has been celebrated by the United Nations on March 8 since 1975.

It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements irrespective of national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

The idea of celebration was put forward for the first time by Clara Zetkin, German activist, at an International Conference of women-socialists, held in Copenhagen. Many women joined the struggle for their equality. The first countries celebrating this day were Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark.

This holiday has started to be marked in Azerbaijan since 1917. The country has long been known to treat its women with the respect and dignity. Azerbaijan was the first country to have granted women the right of vote, which is the fundamental basis of a democratic society.

The 2020 International Women's Day will focus on the theme "An equal world is an enabled world".

The theme of International Women’s Day 2020 is, I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights. The theme is aligned with UN Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

