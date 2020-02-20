By Laman Ismayilova

Muslim Magomayev`s Cultural and Musical Heritage Foundation invites you to join the 6th Muslim Magomaev International Vocalists Contest.

The vocal contest will take place in Moscow on October 9-10. Applications are accepted until May 12, 2020.

The music competition is open for professional singers (20-35 years old), alumni of specialized music education institutions or undergraduates of musical institutes and colleges.

Following the results of preliminary audition and qualification, the Organizing Committee selects 15 vocalists who will take part in the contest.

Opera singers, stars of popular music, music theatre conductors and stage directors and representatives of international production companies are invited to join the jury panel.

The contest consists of two rounds. Every contest performance must consist of live vocals and a symphonic background. No sound records are allowed.

Famous for his beautiful voice, Muslim Magomayev made great contribution to the Azerbaijani music. His creative activity occupies a special place in the country’s music history.

The idol of millions became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

At age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theater performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures, but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.

