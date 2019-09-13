By Laman Ismayilova

Swedish artist Simon Arns will present his art works in Baku. The exhibition will be held at Art Tower Gallery on September 25.

The exhibition will include portraits, still lifes, landscapes of the young painter, whose work is characterized by bright rich colors and interesting subjects.

Workshops are also planned to be held on September 28-29. Azerbaijani and Swedish artists will take part in the workshops.

The exhibition is co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, and the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

Simon Arns first visited Baku in 2018. His works were successfully showcased at Art Tower Gallery.

He describes his style as a dynamic capture of reality through movement and spontaneity. He is not interested in the movement of painting or something beautiful, he thinks that this will always happen when you find something that really works.

The central objects of Arns’ works are beautiful sculptural masterpieces, many of which are known to the general public.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote the Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School drawing school, Under Open Air plein air, Art Residence and Youth Network.

