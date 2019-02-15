By Laman Ismayilova

Maurizio Schweitzer, the official doppelganger of one of the greatest figures in Italian pop culture Adriano Celentano fascinated Bakuvians.

The actor brought to Azerbaijan his world-famous Celentano Tribute Show.

Spectacular concert took at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 13, Trend Life reported.

Celentano Tribute show makes the viewers believe that Adriano Celentano himself is performing in front of them. Today, the Italian pop star rarely performs on the stage, especially outside his native country. This show creates the illusion that the inimitable Adriano Celentano is in the concert hall, next to the audience.

The performance is spectacular. All scenes are thought out to the smallest detail. Particular attention is paid to the stage image of the protagonist - Maurizio Schweitzer, each costume of whom is an exact copy of the stage clothes of Adriano Celentano. Thanks to the natural talent, diligence and work of costumers and make-up artists, Schweitzer managed to convey the image of the Italian pop star in the most natural way.

Interestingly, the artist practically does not use make-up in order to become similar to Andriano. He had only to learn a few gestures of the Italian pop star.

Ten musicians play along with him on saxophone, guitars and drums. Moreover, the spouse of Maurizio Schweitzer performed together with him.

The artist does not consider himself a parodist and freak, but an actor. The hardest part of the show, in his opinion, is not to make a comic character. You need to feel this fine line and not cross it.

"The public loves Adriano Celentano and wants to see and hear his songs live. But, unfortunately, he practically does not give concerts. Especially outside of Italy. Our performance is built on the smallest details and nuances - we bring the story of Adriano to the stage. With all the elements of his wardrobe, scenes from movies, jokes, sense of humor. We are the only ones who could make a performance, not a parody. It is rather a musical that tells the story of a great artist," said Schweitzer.

Maurizio Schweitzer was very surprised by an open-hearted Azerbaijani public.

Throughout the whole evening, the audience sang together with the actor.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz