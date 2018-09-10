By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani conductor Fuad Ibrahimov has won the second place at the 4th Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition in France.

According to the jury, Fuad Ibrahimov and Dmitri Filatov are rated as equal rivals and awarded the second place.

It was decided not to award the first place. The other two candidates, Chaoran Lee and Wilson NG, were awarded diplomas of the competition.

Marina Bower, the founder of the contest, expressed her gratitude to the partners of the contest.

“We express our gratitude to our partners, in particular, to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for their support in holding the contest,” Bower said.

It should be noted that Fuad Ibrahimov was chosen from 350 conductors.

The 4th Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition was held in Paris on September 4-8.

The competition was established in 2007 in memory of Evgeny Svetlanov and is held every four years. Its goal is to discover young conductors and to support them in the early stages of their career.

The 4th Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition was marked by the celebration of the Maestro’s 90th birthday.

Evgeny Svetlanov was a major figure of the 20th century and heir to the great tradition of Russian conductors. His legacy is reflected in the contemporary musical world.

