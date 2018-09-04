By Laman Ismayilova

The Week of Russian films will be held in Azerbaijan on September 7-10.

The opening ceremony will take place at Nizami Cinema Center on September 7 at 19:00.

Representatives of the Russian cinema and producer center "Kinofest" will take part in the opening ceremony. The audience will enjoy the film "Draft "directed by Sergei Mokritsky.

The film "Kilimanjar" directed by Ekaterina Telegina will be screened on September 8. The film "Coach" (Danila Kozlovskiy) will be presented to cinema lovers on September 9, while the film "Salyut-7" will be screened on the last day of the event.

The films will be shown in the big hall of the Nizami Cinema Center at 18.30. The entrance to the films is free.

Notably, Azerbaijan hosted the Week of Russian films in October, 2015. The program of the shows included modern Russian films of various genres. The festival program featured such films as "Dawns Here Are Quiet" directed by Renat Davletyarov, "Battalion" by Dmitry Meskhiev, "Green Carriage" by Oleg Asadulin, "Elusive" by Artem Aksenenko and other works.

People's Artist of Russia Boris Shcherbakov, actors Olga Lomonosova, Valeria Shkirando, Alexandra Rozovskaya, Denis Shvedov, producer and screenwriter Ivan Kapitonov, producers Ekaterina Filippova, director general of the Kinofest Producer Center Sergey Bragin took part in the event.

