CBA survey: Financial institutions in Azerbaijan recognize growing impact of ESG risks
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has conducted a survey among 49 financial institutions, including 21 banks, 16 insurance companies, and 12 investment firms, to assess their views on climate change and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!