Hybrid meeting on energy standards held by Energy Ministry
The Ministry of Energy hosted the next meeting of the Technical Committee on the standardization of "Electric Power and Renewable Energy" in a hybrid format, Azernews reports.
The Ministry announced that the meeting covered three key draft standards: AZS EN 30-2-1:2024 - Gas-Fired Household Kitchen Appliances - Part 2-1: Energy Efficient Use - General, AZS EN 15218:2024 - Steam Cooling for Space Cooling with Condenser and Electric Portable Compressor Air Conditioners and Liquid Chillers - Terms, Definitions, Test Conditions, Test Methods, and Requirements, and AZS IEC 62512:2024 - Household Electric Washing Machines with Drying Function. These were discussed in terms of efficiency measurement methods.
Khalida Masimova, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry and Chairwoman of the Technical Committee, opened the meeting by discussing the contributions of standardization to the economy, particularly in the energy sector. She emphasized that applying standards is crucial for ensuring the quality of equipment, household products, and services, while also protecting consumers' rights.
Elman Alikhanov, an employee of the Strategic Planning and Coordination Department of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, then gave a detailed presentation on the final versions of the three standard drafts.
The meeting concluded with the technical committee members offering additional proposals and recommendations, and it was agreed that the three draft standards would be improved and accepted in a timely manner.
