Minister Babayev meets German Climate Envoy Jennifer Morgan

25 September 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, there was a meeting between the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, and the special representative of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs for international climate policy, Secretary of State Jennifer Morgan, Azernews reports citing the post shared by COP29 on its official X.

During the meeting, the participants discussed continuing the search for future ways to address common priority issues at COP29, which will be held in Baku.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 of last year. Baku, which will become a global center over the two weeks of the conference, is expected to host about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.

