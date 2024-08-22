Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discussed building up trade and economic ties

22 August 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Gulsharkan Kultayeva and Daniyar Tolonov today held a meeting with a delegation of the Korea Wheel company, headed by CEO Jin Soo Park, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during the meeting, the possibilities of strengthening trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea were discussed, including an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of agriculture and processing of agricultural products.

Jin Soo Park, CEO of Korea Wheel, presented the company's activities, especially emphasizing the advantages of using smart farms based on advanced technologies in agriculture.

Deputies Gulsharkan Kultayeva and Daniyar Tolonov noted that Korea is widely known for its innovative solutions in production, and expressed Kyrgyzstan's interest in their experience and investment projects in the agricultural sector.

---

