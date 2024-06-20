Former Romanian PM urges action amidst rising concerns over decline in Caspian Sea water

20 June 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

In recent years, the declining water levels of the Caspian Sea have sparked significant concerns, prompting various theories and underscoring the urgent need for solutions and regulatory measures.

Former Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman addressed these concerns during panel discussions on "The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation" at the High-Level 29th Meeting focused on "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future," Azernews reports.

Roman highlighted that tectonic activities at the Caspian Sea's seabed are contributing to these water level changes. Additionally, a reduction in the flow of the Volga River is observed, which is crucial for the Caspian's ecosystem.

"Water levels are declining in water bodies worldwide, and the Caspian Sea is no exception," he noted.

Roman attributed this trend to reduced river inflows and global warming impacts, stressing that fluctuations in enclosed basins have far-reaching consequences, with some lakes facing more severe conditions.

Despite the Volga River traditionally helping stabilise Caspian Sea levels, recent years have seen its own decline. Roman expressed optimism that COP29 would elevate awareness and spur solutions to address these critical environmental challenges.

