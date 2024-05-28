Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 28 2024

Tariff Council announces new fees for electricity, gas network connections effective June 3

28 May 2024 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
The Tariff Council will determine new fees for these services starting next month. At its meeting held today, the Tariff (Price) Council set the payment amounts for electricity and gas distribution network connection services, Azernews reports.

