Ministry of Emergency Situations holds conference on ‘COP29 requirements

The Emergency Situations Ministry (MES) held a conference on "COP29 requirements: resistance to climate change and natural disasters," Azernews reports, citing the ministry’s press service.

It was reported that the conference was held at the Azerbaijan Technical University with the joint organization of the General Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the organization of work with regional centers, project management, and educational issues, the Baku Regional Center, and the Union of Student Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Activists of student scientific societies of Baku higher schools, teachers, professors, and students of departments and faculties of higher schools took part in the conference.

The rector of ATU, professor Vilayat Valiyev, who made an opening speech in the scientific conference, noted the importance of holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year in Azerbaijan and wished success to the work of the conference.

Also, at the conference, a video about the activity and structure of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was shown, and certificates were presented to the conference participants.

