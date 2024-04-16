Azerbaijan's Gabala district exports AZN 6.2m

16 April 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As a result of the successful implementation of the measures provided for in the State Programs on the socio-economic development of the regions, as well as the favorable environment created for entrepreneurs, rapid development has been observed in the industrial sector along with other areas of the economy in Gabala district in recent years.

Azernews reports that in the months of January-March of the current year, industrial enterprises operating in the region produced products worth AZN42m ($24.7m). This is AZN4m ($2.4m) or 10.9 percent more than the corresponding period of last year. A total of 13.6 percent of the manufactured industrial product was the share of the state, 86.4 percent of the non-state sector.

The Regional Statistics Office noted that industrial products worth AZN6m ($3.5m) were exported in the said period. This is 15 percent of the manufactured industrial product.

According to the information provided by the Regional Statistics Office, the industry of the region mainly includes mining, processing, electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply, water supply, waste treatment and processing. In January-March of the current year, 82.7 percent of the industrial products produced in the region fell to the share of the processing sector.

---

