CBA Governor: Strategic currency reserves of CBA increased by 29.1
The Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) gave detailed information about the Banking sector at the press conference held on January 31, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%