Energy ministry reports on working group's achievements for past year

25 December 2023 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting of the Working Group Connection to Electricity Supply Networks of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings was held in videoconference format, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the head of the working group, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, spoke about the work done in the past period and the tasks ahead. In his speech, the head of the commission's secretariat, Vusal Shikhaliyev, praised the activities of the working group during the year in the field of connecting business entities to electricity supply networks and drew attention to the achievements in the direction of further improving the position of our country in international rankings.

In accordance with the agenda, information was provided on the work done in connection with the tasks given at the last meeting of the working group. The report on the implementation status of the Road Map for 2022-2023 in the current year regarding the "Utility Services (Electricity)" indicator of the B-Ready report of the World Bank was heard. Information was given on the work done in response to the request for the utility services (electricity) indicator, and discussions were held on the measures to be taken according to the agenda, and recommendations were presented for further improvement of the indicators.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Energy and Economy, Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Azerishiq OJSC, Azerenergy OJSC, State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovations, and other relevant institutions and private companies that are members of the working group.

