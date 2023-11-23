Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's largest raw cottonseed oil producer reveals volume of exported products

23 November 2023
Azerbaijan's largest raw cottonseed oil producer reveals volume of exported products
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Shirvan Oil Refinery, the largest producer of crude cottonseed oil in Azerbaijan, produced 3300 tonnes of cottonseed oil during the last season (October 2022-March 2023), Azernews reports.

