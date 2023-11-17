Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Swiss company Stadler Rail Group sign contract

17 November 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov met today with a delegation headed by Peter Spuler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stadler Rail Group, Azernews reports.

According to the contract signed between ADY and "Stadler Rail Group" at the meeting, four new passenger trains are planned to be delivered, tested, and put into operation in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, including the design of the Regional Service Centre, which will start operating.

Negotiations were also held on the training of local specialists and machinists who will service "Stadler" rolling stock.

It should be remembered that Azerbaijan received the first new FLIRT trains in 2022. The order was fulfilled under the contract signed in 2019 between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Swiss company Stadler Rail AG. The rolling stock was assembled at a factory in Belarus.

It should be noted that six more passenger trains ordered by Swiss company Stadler Rail Group are planned to be delivered to the country within the next year.

