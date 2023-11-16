Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan, Hungary discussed

16 November 2023 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held between Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov and Minister of Economic Development of Hungary Marton Nadom in videoconference mode, Azernews reports.

Referring to the information disseminated by the Ministry of Economy, the meeting emphasized the important role in the development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, as well as the important role of mutual visits and events in the expansion of economic partnership.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of trade and economic relations between our countries and vectors of development of mutual trade and investment cooperation.

