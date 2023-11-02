Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute holds training on delivery of food products

2 November 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

The trainings conducted by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute (AQTI) in order to organize the work of business entities operating in the field of food safety in our country in accordance with the requirements of current legislation and international standards are continued, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

AQTI's Public Relations Department said the next theoretical-practical training was organized by the institute's specialists for employees of food safety companies engaged in the transportation and delivery of food products. In the free training, the participants were informed in detail about the rules of transportation and delivery of food products, as well as the requirements for the tools used during transportation and delivery, their materials, and their supplies. Also, the employees of the company participating in the training were informed about the types and sources of contamination of food products, personal health, hygiene, temperature control, the correct selection and use of clean, insulated delivery bags, defects during transportation and delivery, methods of eliminating these defects, and their duties.

It should be noted that, according to the experience of foreign countries, companies engaged in the transportation and delivery of food products should provide their employees with appropriate training related to their activities and ensure that they are educated in the relevant field of activity and acquire the necessary information. This work can be organised within the company or elsewhere. In order to prevent foodborne diseases and minimise food safety risks, prevention of contamination, regulation of temperature regimes, personal health, hygiene, and other issues should be included in relevant education and training programmes.

