Gold coin collections of AzerGold JSC have been exhibited in UK [PHOTOS]

15 May 2023 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Collections of gold and silver coins, as well as gold ingots of AzerGold CJSC, have been exhibited in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azernews reports.

The company says that the 999.9-caliber products, designed in an elegant arrangement, and minted with fine patterns, were exhibited in the Azerbaijan pavilion organized by the Haydar Aliyev Foundation within the framework of the traditional Windsor Royal Equestrian Show organized in the United Kingdom.

The gold and silver collections of "AzerGold CJSC were met with great interest by the citizens of Great Britain, as well as guests from different countries, who visited the national pavilion organized for the purpose of promoting the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, promoting our culture and art.

Further, the visitors of the exhibition were given detailed information about "The Haydar Aliyev Center", "Gobustan", "Celebi", as well as "Pearls of Karabakh", "Shusha", "Khurshidbanu Natavan" and other valuable products that promote Azerbaijan's modernity, history, and art, and ancient traditions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz