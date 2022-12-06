Director of USAID talks benefits of online public oversight platform in Azerbaijan

6 December 2022 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The advantage of online public oversight platform in Azerbaijan is that everyone exchanges information and responses promptly, which ultimately leads to qualitative results, said Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Michael Nehrbass, Trend reports.

Michael Nehrbass made the remark during the round table on the results of online public control platform projects (www.enezaret.az).

"A total of 70 percent of applications submitted throughout the year found their solution. It is a very good result indeed, but we are striving for more. The higher the activity of citizens, the faster the government's response to appeals. This, in turn, contributes to the activity of the relevant state institutions," he said.

The mentioned platform aims to convey issues of public concern related to public utilities, road and infrastructure, renovation etc. to the relevant authorities and achieve their resolution.

